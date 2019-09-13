LHC orders re-opening of schools

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :A double bench of Lahore High Court Bahawalpur bench had ordered re-opening of railways schools in Sama Satta town with immediate effect.

Earlier, the authorities of Pakistan Railways had closed its boys high school and girls middle school in Sama Satta town,about 10 kilometers off Bahawalpur city. The schools were closed for last six months.

Rana Muhammad Shareef, president, Railway Praim Union Multan Division had filed petition with Lahore High Court Bahawalpur bench, appealing the court to order Pakistan Railways' authorities to re-open the schools.

A double bench of LHC Bahawalpur bench comprising Mr. Justice Chaudhary Abdul Aziz and Mr. Justice Farooq Haider conducted hearing into the case and ordered re-opening of the Pakistan Railways' schools in Sama Satta town with immediate effect.

The counsel of Pakistan Railways, Rao Sohail Advocate assured the court that the schools would be re-opened immediately. The lawyers of the plaintiff including Malik Muhammad Aslam Channar, Malik Faiz Bakhsh and Zafar Iqbal advocates thanked the LHC.