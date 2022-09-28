UrduPoint.com

LHC Orders Release Of 13 Brick-kiln Workers

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the release of 13 brick kiln workers, including women and children.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa passed the orders while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by a relative of workers, Maqbool Ahmad, for their production and release.

Earlier, a bailiff produced the kiln workers before the court after recovering them from the custody of brick kiln owner. The bailiff reported that the workers had been detained by the kiln owner.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the respondent owners were extracting forced labour from the workers and they were not being paid according to market rates. However, the respondent's counsel submitted that the workers had received advance cash and were being paid regularly.

The court, disposing of the petition, ordered the release of workers.

