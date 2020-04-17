LHC orders release of accused charged with theft at age two

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered for release of an accused arrested over charges of committing theft about 15 years ago at the age of two.

The court expressed serious annoyance over police officials for registering the case against two years old child and arresting him after 15 years of the incident.

Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the habeas petition filed by Ramzana Bibi for recovery of his son Muhammad Rafique from police custody.

At the start of proceedings, SHO Police Station Hadyana, Sialkot, told the court that the incident took place in 2005 whereas the FIR was registered in 2015 on complaint of Muhammad Naeem. He stated that it was alleged the accused stole Rs 300,000 from the clinic of the complaint. He submitted that Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Rafique, Nazir and Younas had been arrested in the case.

He submitted that Muhammad Ramzan was on judicial remand whereas Muhammad Rafique would be produced before the court for remand whereas custody of remaining two accused was required for identification parade.

At this, the court remarked that there was no use of the identification parade as complainant had seen the said two accused now because they were produced in the court without covering their faces.

However, petitioner's counsel stated that the police had registered the fake case against the accused. He alleged that the police registered the case in connivance with the complainant after a delay of ten years. He further submitted that the accused Muhammad Rafique was just two years old at the time of occurrence.

At this, the court questioned SHO Police Station Hadyana Sialkot, whether a two years old child could steal or not.

The court expressed serious annoyance over the police for arresting accused Muhammad Rafique whereas he was just two years old at time of the incident.

Subsequently, the court ordered police to release the accused immediately.