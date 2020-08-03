LHC orders release of five brick-kiln workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered for release of five brick-kiln workers, including one woman and two children.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry passed the orders while hearing a habeas corpus petition, filed by one Rafaqat Ali for the release and production of workers in the court.

Earlier, a bailiff produced the kiln workers before the court after recovering them from a brick-kiln located in Sheikhupura district. The bailiff reported that the workers had been detained by the kiln owner, Muhammad Faisal.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the respondent owner was extracting forced labour from the workers and they were not being paid according to market rates. However, the respondent's counsel submitted that the workers had received advance cash and were being paid regularly.

The court, allowing the petition, ordered the release of workers.