LHC Orders Release Of Khurram Latif Khosa

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2024 | 12:00 AM

LHC orders release of Khurram Latif Khosa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Lahore High Court (KHC) on Monday ordered the release of Khurram Latif Khosa, the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Latif Khosa.

The court also ordered to quash FIR registered against Khurram Latif Khosa.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi announced the reserved verdict on a petition filed by Latif Khosa for recovery of his son.

The court had reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The police also produced Khurram Latif Khosa in the court during the proceedings.

The court heard the petition at different intervals in the day and ordered to produce Khurram Latif Khosa.

A day ago, the Mozang police had arrested Khurram Latif Khosa from Turner Road in connection with a case of assaulting policemen registered under sections of Pakistan Penal Code and Anti-Terrorism Act.

