LHC orders release of Saad Rizvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered to release the head of banned religious party, Tehrik-e-Labbaik Saad Rizvi.

LHC Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the case in which Punjab special secretary home appeared before the court.

The court termed the detention of Saad Rizvi illegal and said that the provincial government ignored the rules of business in the second extension of detention of the petitioner.

The counsel for the petitioner said the government had included Saad Rizvi name in 14 different cases after his detention, adding that the review board of the Lahore High Court had already refused to extend his detention.

The petitioner contended that the petitioner's party was a purely religious party which was not involved in politics of the country.

The petitioner said that the government arrested dozens of leaders of the religious party on political grounds and detained them under the pretext of maintaining law and order.

The petitioner pleaded that after three months of detention of Saad Rizvi, he was produced before the review board of the Lahore High Court and it refused to extend his detention period.

The petitioner stated that the government again extended detention of Saad Rizvi for another three months, which had no legal status.

He also pleaded that the court should annul the detention of Saad Rizvi and stop the authorities from arresting the petitioner in another case.