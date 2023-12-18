Open Menu

LHC Orders Release Of Sher Afzal Marwat

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

LHC orders release of Sher Afzal Marwat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry passed the orders on a petition filed by Khalid Lateef Khan, the brother of Marwat, challenging his detention.

During the proceedings, Advocate Khawaja Mohsin Abbas submitted a reply on behalf of the caretaker Punjab government, wherein it was submitted that the Lahore deputy commissioner had issued a notification for detention of Sher Afzal Marwat and the petitioner should have approached the relevant forum first against it.

The reply further requested to dismiss the petition.

However, the petitioner's counsel opposed the plea, submitting that the detention was illegal and unconstitutional.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, ordered Sher Afzal Marwat's release after submitting surety bonds before the deputy commissioner.

On December 14, the police had arrested Marwat from GPO Chowk, when he came out of the LHC after attending a bar event. The deputy commissioner had detained Marwat for 30 days under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

