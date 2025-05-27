LHC Orders Release Of Six Illegally Detained By Landlord In Mandi Bahauddin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the release of six members of a family, including women and children, who were found to be illegally confined by a landlord in the Mandi Bahauddin district.
Justice Tariq Mahmood Bajwa issued the order while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Muhammad Qasim, a resident of Mandi Bahauddin, who alleged that his relatives had been unlawfully detained.
During the proceedings, a court-appointed bailiff presented the rescued individuals—Muhammad Saleem and his family members—before the court. The bailiff reported that, acting on the court’s directives and accompanied by local police, a raid was conducted at the outhouse of Muhammad Akram, a landlord in Jokalian village, Tehsil Phalia.
According to the bailiff, Muhammad Saleem was found shackled in chains, while his wife and children were locked in a room. All six individuals were safely recovered during the operation.
At this, the court ordered immediate release of recovered individuals and allowed them to return to their home. The Station House Officer (SHO) of the local police station was directed to launch a thorough investigation into the incident and take legal action based on the petitioner’s complaint.
The court had earlier appointed Tanveer Hussain as bailiff to execute the recovery with the assistance of law enforcement.
Recent Stories
Meet BingAI: BingX's AI Revolution in Crypto Trading
Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..
Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience
Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone
ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak nuclear capability a beacon of hope for Islamic world: WASA MD3 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary secretary inspects Sialkot District Jail3 minutes ago
-
Six arrested, stolen valuables recovered4 minutes ago
-
Levies martyr laid to rest with official protocol4 minutes ago
-
Minister approves Eid cleanliness plan and arrangements for cattle points4 minutes ago
-
LHC orders release of six illegally detained by landlord in Mandi Bahauddin4 minutes ago
-
Pak nuclear capability is a shield against aggression: FCCI leaders4 minutes ago
-
BTTN hosts webinar on Youm-e-Takbeer4 minutes ago
-
SALU explores educational ties with African countries4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews precautionary measures for monsoon14 minutes ago
-
One dead, three injured in clash14 minutes ago
-
One killed in Mastung firing33 minutes ago