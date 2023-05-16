(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the relevant authorities to remove the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib from the exit control list (ECL).

Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun passed the orders on a petition filed by Farrukh Habib seeking removal of his name from the ECL.

The court had reserved its verdict on the petition after completion of arguments by the parties on Monday and it was announced on Tuesday.