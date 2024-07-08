LHC Orders Removal Of Parvez Elahi, Family From PCL
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 06:55 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the authorities concerned to remove the names of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, his son Rasikh Elahi, and daughter-in-law Zahra Elahi from the passport control list (PCL)
Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed the orders while allowing petitions filed by Parvez Elahi and family members challenging the inclusion of their names in the PCL. The court announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments from the parties.
In his arguments, the petitioners' counsel argued that the names of his clients were put on the PCL unlawfully and requested the court to direct the authorities to remove their names. However, a Federal law officer opposed the plea and requested the court to dismiss the petitions.
