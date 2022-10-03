UrduPoint.com

LHC Orders Return Of Maryam Nawaz's Passport

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

LHC orders return of Maryam Nawaz's passport

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered to return the passport of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, which she had surrendered to the court deputy registrar judicial for securing bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, passed the orders while allowing a civil miscellaneous application, filed by Maryam Nawaz in a pending petition.

Maryam Nawaz's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutors and a deputy attorney general appeared before the bench, during Monday's proceedings.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz sought apology from the bench over his failure to appear before it on time, on the previous hearing.

To which, the chief justice observed that it was no problem, questioning whether Maryam Nawaz had filed an application for return of her passport earlier as well.

The counsel submitted that the old application had become ineffective in the light of the present application, and requested the bench to allow him to withdraw the old application.

The bench directed the counsel to advance his arguments on the new application, filed by Maryam Nawaz for return of her passport.

Amjad Pervaiz submitted that an LHC division bench had granted bail to Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case in 2019, and ordered for depositing Rs 70 million and surrendering her passport to secure release. He submitted that his client complied with the court orders and deposited the money and also surrendered her passport to the deputy registrar judicial.

He submitted that NAB did not filed any reference or submitted any report in the court concerned despite a lapse of 4-year period.

He submitted that the situation would have been different if the bureau had filed the case and Maryam had defended it.

He submitted that it was also a matter of fundamental rights, as no one could be deprived of one's right to free movement. He added that his client wanted the case to be filed so that she could defend herself. He submitted that long delay was equal to abuse of the law, adding that the courts dismiss the cases without observing the merit due to long delay.

He submitted that Avenfield case could have become a hindrance in the return of the passport, but it did not exist any more as the Islamabad High Court had acquitted his client in the case.

To a court query, Amjad Pervaiz submitted that the bench could amend the earlier bail orders.

At this stage, the chief justice addressed a deputy attorney general and questioned what was the stance of the Federal government in the matter.

To which, the deputy attorney general replied that the government did not have any objection on the return of the passport.

To another query, the NAB prosecutor submitted after the NAB amendment ordinance, it was being reviewed whether the case could proceed or not. It is for the investigation wing to decide whether the case will proceed or be closed, he added. He submitted that the bureau did not have any objection on the return of the passport, while responding to a court query.

Subsequently, the bench allowed Maryam Nawaz's application for return of the passport and ordered the deputy registrar judicial to return the passport.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money 2019 Islamabad High Court Muslim From Government Merit Packaging Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

1 second ago
 IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against I ..

IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against Imran Khan

12 minutes ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official Smartphone of the FIFA World ..

13 minutes ago
 Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

3 hours ago
 Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

3 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' ..

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' claims about cipher

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.