LHC Orders Schools To Provide Student Transport After Winter Break
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered all schools to provide pick-and-drop transport services for students after the winter holidays.
Justice Shahid Karim issued the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog. The proceedings were attended by Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa, the Director General of the Ministry of Climate Change, and a member of the Environment Commission, who also presented a report on the implementation of court orders.
During the proceedings, the court emphasized that students should use transportation arranged by the schools. "Schools that do not adhere to this directive will face closure, and no school should inform parents that it does not hold responsibility for students," the court further stated.
The court ordered the transport authorities to develop a vehicle fitness policy within 15 days, mandating vehicle inspections every three months. "The transport department should issue fitness certificates and maintain a comprehensive database of all public and private buses," the court ordered.
In a symbolic gesture, the court also directed authorities to have three-year-old Amal Sukhaira inaugurate newly procured mobile vehicular emissions testing units.
Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearings until November 26.
