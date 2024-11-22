Open Menu

LHC Orders Schools To Provide Student Transport After Winter Break

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LHC orders schools to provide student transport after winter break

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered all schools to provide pick-and-drop transport services for students after the winter holidays.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog. The proceedings were attended by Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa, the Director General of the Ministry of Climate Change, and a member of the Environment Commission, who also presented a report on the implementation of court orders.

During the proceedings, the court emphasized that students should use transportation arranged by the schools. "Schools that do not adhere to this directive will face closure, and no school should inform parents that it does not hold responsibility for students," the court further stated.

The court ordered the transport authorities to develop a vehicle fitness policy within 15 days, mandating vehicle inspections every three months. "The transport department should issue fitness certificates and maintain a comprehensive database of all public and private buses," the court ordered.

In a symbolic gesture, the court also directed authorities to have three-year-old Amal Sukhaira inaugurate newly procured mobile vehicular emissions testing units.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearings until November 26.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Mobile Holidays Vehicle Asad Ali November All Court

Recent Stories

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in fe ..

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt

2 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of ..

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz

3 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bib ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case

3 hours ago
 Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

4 hours ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

6 hours ago
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

6 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

9 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

20 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan