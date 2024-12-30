LHC Orders Schools To Renew Registration
Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 10:11 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed all schools in Punjab to renew their registrations after a month, warning of suspension for non-compliance
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed all schools in Punjab to renew their registrations after a month, warning of suspension for non-compliance.
Justice Shahid Karim issued the directive while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others regarding ineffective measures to control smog.
At the start of the proceedings, Secretary Schools Khalid Nazir Wattoo, CEO education Nazir Hussain, and a provincial law officer appeared before the court.
The secretary schools presented proposed regulations for private schools. The court was also informed of a new policy requiring schools to maintain buses as a prerequisite for registration.
Justice Shahid Karim emphasized the importance of the school bus policy and instructed the secretary to suspend the registration of schools failing to comply with it.
The court also expressed concern over the deteriorating environmental conditions and stressed the urgency of implementing measures to combat smog. “No further time should be wasted on this matter,” Justice Karim remarked, while appreciating the government's efforts to address the issue.
Furthermore, the court directed the director general of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to review city roads and prepare a comprehensive traffic plan. It also noted traffic rule violations on Multan Road, particularly near bus stations and housing societies, and urged strict enforcement of regulations.
