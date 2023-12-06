Open Menu

LHC Orders Sealing Of Unlicensed Pet Shops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered for sealing of shops conducting business of pets without a licence.

The court also ordered the relevant authorities to take measures for cleaning of Tollinton Market Lahore and nearby drain.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a petition, filed by Aniza Asif against lack of cleanliness measures at Tollinton Market.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel Barrister Azmat Fatima highlighted the lack of cleanliness measures at Tollinton Market. She submitted that due to lack of cleanliness, unpleasant odors spreads in the adjoining areas of the market and residents face difficulties as a result of it.

She pointed out the disposal of animal remains in drain near the market, adding that the drain was also not cleaned for long time. She submitted that the unlawful trade of pets was occurring in the market.

At this, the court directed the counsel to implead Tollinton Market president as respondent in the petition and ordered for cleaning of the market and nearby drain. The court also sought implementation reports from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) , Water and Sanitation Agency and other relevant departments.

