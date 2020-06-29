UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Orders Shehbaz To Get Himself Tested For Coronavirus From IPH

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

LHC orders Shehbaz to get himself tested for coronavirus from IPH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered Opposition Leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to get himself tested for coronavirus from the Institute of Public Health (IPH) on July 2.

The court also directed the IPH director for producing the test report before it, while extending interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means and money laundering cases till July 7.

A division bench, headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, passed the orders while hearing a pre-arrest bail petition by Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

At the start of proceedings, Shehbaz's counsel submitted that an application for exemption from personal appearance had been filed on behalf of his client, in response to a court query.

He submitted that Shehbaz Sharif was a cancer survivor and his recovery was slow due to it. He stated that Shehbaz Sharif was still in isolation and he had coronavirus symptoms despite passage of 14-day period. He submitted that Shehbaz Sharif's medical reports were also annexed with the application.

At this stage, the court observed that since Shehbaz Sharif did not repeat the test, how it could be said that he still suffered from coronavirus.

The court questioned that which laboratories had coronavirus test facility in the city.

The counsel replied that Shaukat Khanum, Zeenat and other laboratories had coronavirus testing facility.

However, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Syed Faisal Bukhari submitted that Shehbaz Sharif had still not signed the surety bonds.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to get tested for coronavirus on June 25, but he did not get himself tested. He submitted that Shehbaz Sharif would keep on asking for time in future also. He submitted that if the court considered appropriate, it should allow the application for exemption and hear arguments and decide the matter in absence of Shehbaz Sharif.

The court, after hearing arguments of parties, extended Shehbaz Sharif interim bail till July 7 and ordered him to get himself tested for coronavirus from IPH on July 2.

On June 3, the court had granted interim bail to Shehbaz Sharif in assets case and it was extended after he was tested positive for coronavirus.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Money June July Cancer From Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

16 minutes ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

27 minutes ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

27 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

46 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 819 new COVID-19 recoveries

1 hour ago

Over 50% of French Citizens Want Philippe to Remai ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.