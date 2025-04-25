LHC Orders SOPs For Motorcycle Rickshaws Registration
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 09:45 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the Transport department to immediately formulate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the registration of motorcycle rickshaws
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the Transport department to immediately formulate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the registration of motorcycle rickshaws.
The court also ordered that authorized dealers must ensure the registration of every rickshaw sold. The court emphasized that the licenses of motorcycle rickshaw manufacturers who fail to comply within three months should be revoked.
Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.
During the proceedings, the court expressed dissatisfaction over the Transport department’s lenient approach, criticizing the department for sending a “soft-toned” letter to manufacturers.
The court instructed that future correspondence with manufacturers must reference ongoing judicial proceedings and be firm in tone. The court further ordered manufacturers to submit a detailed report of their authorized dealers to the department.
The court clarified that the Transport department is responsible for enforcing the law—not negotiating agreements. It further instructed that authorized dealers must ensure buyers obtain a fitness certificate within 15 to 20 days of purchase.
The court granted a one-month deadline, observing that if fitness certificates are not acquired within this period, the production of all motorcycle rickshaws will be halted. The court warned that if compliance is not ensured, manufacturers' licenses will be suspended.
Expressing concern over the rising temperatures, the court noted that Lahore’s climate has worsened due to excessive concrete development. While the installation of solar panels has slightly eased the heat, the court observed and suggested identifying tourist-friendly walking routes in the city to promote environmental awareness.
The court adjourned further hearing till May 2.
Recent Stories
SAPM highlights furniture potential in boosting national economy
IHC accepts request for early hearing of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's acquittal pl ..
National Polio campaign enters fifth day: NEOC
Secretary RTA Umar Ali honored for outstanding performance
Rescue 1122 issues heatwave alert in KP, launches public awareness campaign
DPO Abdullah Ahmed conducts surprise visit to police facilities
CDA sets records with Rs 25b spending on Islamabad development projects
Parliamentary Secretary visits Rawalpindi
IFA trains flour millers to improve food safety
Ecuador's Correa vows to fight president 'head-on'
New Polio case reported from Bannu
KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC accepts request for early hearing of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's acquittal pleas6 minutes ago
-
National Polio campaign enters fifth day: NEOC6 minutes ago
-
Secretary RTA Umar Ali honored for outstanding performance6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 issues heatwave alert in KP, launches public awareness campaign6 minutes ago
-
DPO Abdullah Ahmed conducts surprise visit to police facilities6 minutes ago
-
CDA sets records with Rs 25b spending on Islamabad development projects11 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary visits Rawalpindi11 minutes ago
-
IFA trains flour millers to improve food safety11 minutes ago
-
New Polio case reported from Bannu11 minutes ago
-
KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families21 minutes ago
-
PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occupants24 minutes ago
-
Man killed by train while crossing railway track24 minutes ago