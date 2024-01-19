LHC orders strict action against cafes operating late night

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered for imposing fine on the cafes that stay open till late night in residential areas.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

In the course of proceedings, a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission pointed out that a large number of cafes were operating beyond stipulated time in Johar Town area.

At this stage, the assistant commissioner Model Town also reported delays in closure of cafes.

The court took a serious note of the situation and ordered for imposing a Rs 200,000 fine for the initial offense, escalating to a Rs 500,000 fine for the second violation. The court further ruled that the cafe in question should be sealed for the third violation. The court also directed to restore MA College ground immediately, besides adjourning further hearing till January 26.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had issued a directive for mandatory closure of cafes by 10 pm.

