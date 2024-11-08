LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Shahid Karim passes order on pleas seeking directives for government to control smog and air pollution

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2024) The Lahore High Court has ordered all markets across Punjab to close by 8 PM as part of measures to control smog.

During the hearing of a case regarding smog and environmental pollution, Justice Shahid Karim presided over petitions from Haroon Farooq and others. The court issued directives to halt the entry of lorries, buses, trucks, and trailers into Lahore, citing heavy vehicles as significant contributors to smog and pollution.

"Trucks and trailers are a major cause of smog and environmental pollution," Justice Karim remarked, directing that Dolphin Police and other officers be deployed to control heavy traffic.

The court emphasized that, despite previous directions for anti-smog measures, the emissions from heavy vehicles continue to be the Primary source of pollution.

Justice Karim asked why buses and lorries are still operational despite being notified.

“If polluting buses are fined Rs50,000 each, they will be compelled to comply.

How can a vehicle operate without a fitness certificate? The transport department should take responsibility.”

The court added, “We are implementing these measures to support the government. However, it appears that the government may not fully appreciate the court's directives. Officials such as the Deputy Commissioner need to assess the situation, especially at night, to understand the real impact of smog,”.

Justice Karim further remarked that the court is cautious in issuing enforceable orders, referencing the one-dish policy for weddings where crowd control measures were not sufficiently implemented.

Justice Shahid Karim also highlighted the emergency nature of the smog situation, observing that these measures would not resolve smog issues within a year but may show results in about five years.

He cited China's success in controlling smog and pollution as an example of effective long-term measures.