Open Menu

LHC Orders To Close All Markets By 8pm To Combat Smog Across Punjab

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 08, 2024 | 12:44 PM

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

Justice Shahid Karim passes order on pleas seeking directives for government to control smog and air pollution

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2024) The Lahore High Court has ordered all markets across Punjab to close by 8 PM as part of measures to control smog.

During the hearing of a case regarding smog and environmental pollution, Justice Shahid Karim presided over petitions from Haroon Farooq and others. The court issued directives to halt the entry of lorries, buses, trucks, and trailers into Lahore, citing heavy vehicles as significant contributors to smog and pollution.

"Trucks and trailers are a major cause of smog and environmental pollution," Justice Karim remarked, directing that Dolphin Police and other officers be deployed to control heavy traffic.

The court emphasized that, despite previous directions for anti-smog measures, the emissions from heavy vehicles continue to be the Primary source of pollution.

Justice Karim asked why buses and lorries are still operational despite being notified.

“If polluting buses are fined Rs50,000 each, they will be compelled to comply.

How can a vehicle operate without a fitness certificate? The transport department should take responsibility.”

The court added, “We are implementing these measures to support the government. However, it appears that the government may not fully appreciate the court's directives. Officials such as the Deputy Commissioner need to assess the situation, especially at night, to understand the real impact of smog,”.

Justice Karim further remarked that the court is cautious in issuing enforceable orders, referencing the one-dish policy for weddings where crowd control measures were not sufficiently implemented.

Justice Shahid Karim also highlighted the emergency nature of the smog situation, observing that these measures would not resolve smog issues within a year but may show results in about five years.

He cited China's success in controlling smog and pollution as an example of effective long-term measures.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Lahore High Court Police Punjab China Vehicles Vehicle Traffic May Market All From Government Court

Recent Stories

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader call ..

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest

13 hours ago
 PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

13 hours ago
 Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meetin ..

Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion

13 hours ago
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urg ..

Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action

13 hours ago
 Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relati ..

Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship

13 hours ago
 After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European l ..

After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders

13 hours ago
 Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communiti ..

Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..

13 hours ago
 Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

13 hours ago
 Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's ..

Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan