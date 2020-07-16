UrduPoint.com
LHC Orders To Form Medical Board To Determine Gender

Thu 16th July 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday asked the Medical Superintendent(MS) District Headquarters Hospital to constitute a four-member medical board to determine whether Aakash Ali alias Asma BB is male or female who married with a girl Nahya of Taxila area.

The petitioner Amjad Ali Shah, in a petition filed in the LHC, claimed that Asma BB married her daughter Nahya in a local court after amending her computerised national identity card fraudulently and changing her sex.

During the hearing, Aakash told the court that he was a male. Similarly, Nahya said her husband Aakash was a male.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, who heard th petition, ordered the MS DHQ to form the medical board and submit its report about Aakah Ali's gender on July 20. The court also directed the police to give protection to both Asma and Nahya on their application for provision of security.

