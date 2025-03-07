Open Menu

LHC Orders To Formulate Policy For Converting Diesel Buses To Electric

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 08:07 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the formulation of a policy for converting diesel buses into electric buses to prevent environmental pollution

Justice Shahid Karim issued the orders while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

At the start of the proceedings, Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa, Deputy Director of Environment Ali Ijaz, representatives of the traffic department, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), and others appeared before the court.

The LDA's counsel informed the court that the revamping of Tollinton Market would be completed within a month. In response, the court emphasized the importance of improving the market, noting that it supplies quality meat to the entire city.

The court also stressed the need for a comprehensive traffic management plan to control congestion during school opening and closing hours. It suggested that large schools should have dedicated parking areas and urged citizens to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness and beautification in their surroundings.

Highlighting the necessity of transitioning from diesel buses to electric buses, the court suggested implementing the change in phases, even if it takes two to three years. It also recommended converting rickshaws to electric models, citing successful implementations in India and other countries.

At this stage, Deputy Director of Environment Ali Ijaz presented a report on the Mahmood Booti dumping site. In response, the court commended the Environment Department for its efforts, stating that its role would become increasingly crucial in the future. The court also recommended that the LDA issue appreciation certificates to developers constructing green buildings that meet international environmental standards.

Meanwhile, the WASA counsel submitted a report on efforts to place sewage drains underground.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until March 14.

LHC orders to formulate policy for converting diesel buses to electric

