LHC Orders To Hand Over Possession Of Plots To Affected Journalists
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Lahore High Court(LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Thursday ordered the administration of Media Town Cooperative Housing Society to give possession of plots to the affected allottees and submit a report on June 27.
The LHC Justice Jawad Ul Hasan while hearing the petition of two journalists Asghar Chaudary and Latif Ch ordered the administration of Media Town Rawalpindi to submit a report to the court on June 27 by giving possession of their plots.
Earlier, the journalists had filed a petition in the LHC Rawalpindi bench arguing that regular plots according to their quota were allotted to them but cancelled by changing the layout plan while Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation and Media Town Cooperative Housing Society were responsible for protecting the plots of its allottees.
The LHC Justice after hearing the case ordered to hand over possession of their plots to the petitioners before the next hearing.
