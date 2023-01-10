LHC orders to implement verdict on issuance of NOC to Ramzan Sugar Mills

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered to implement its verdict about issuance of a no objection certificate (NOC) to Ramzan Sugar Mills in two days

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Ramzan Sugar Mills for implementation of the court orders about issuance of the NOC for making the mills operational.

During the proceedings, the court expressed displeasure at the late appearance of the Excise and Taxation Department (E&TD) Director General Dr Asif Tufail.

The director general sought apology and assured that it would not be repeated in future. However, he failed to satisfy the court over not issuing NOC to Ramzan Sugar Mills, in response to a court query.

Subsequently, the court ordered implementation of its orders within two-day and disposed of petition.

The court, on Dec 10 ordered the E&TD Punjab to issue a NOC for making the Ramzan Sugar Mills operational while allowing a petition for the purpose.