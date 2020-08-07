UrduPoint.com
LHC Orders To Include Akash Name In ECL In Gender Change Case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench Friday ordered to the Ministry of Interior to include the name of Akash Ali in Exit control List (ECL) in a gender change case.

The LHC also ordered to the NADRA to block the National Identity Card of Ali who had married with a girl Nayha belonged to Taxila area allegedly changing her sex.

The LHC Justice Chaudary Abdul Aziz while hearing the case also maintained the order of non-bail able arrest warrant of Ali Akash alias Asma BB issued earlier on August 5.

The Justice sent the girl Nahya to Darul Aman in police custody by ordering that no one be allowed to meet her without Court permission and adjourned the hearing till next date.

According to details, earlier a petitioner Amjad Ali Shah had filed a petition in the LHC that Akash Ali married her daughter Nahya in a local court after amending her CNIC (Computerised National Identity Card) fraudulently and changing her sex while LHC Rawalpindi Bench had asked the Medical Superintendent (MS) District Headquarter Hospital to constitute a four-member board to determine whether Aakash Ali alias Asma BB was male or female who married with a girl Nahya belonged to Taxila area.

More Stories From Pakistan

