LHC orders to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered district and sessions judge Attock to recover former chief minister Punjab Parvez Elahi from Attock jail and produce him tomorrow (Tuesday).

The court also issued a notice to the inspector general of police Islamabad for September 8 and sought explanation over the arrest of Parvez Elahi.

Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq passed the orders while hearing two separate petitions filed by Qaisara Elahi, wife of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, for the production of her husband and contempt proceedings against Punjab police officials.

The court heard the petitions at different intervals during the day.