LHC orders to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered district and sessions judge Attock to recover former chief minister Punjab Parvez Elahi from Attock jail and produce him tomorrow (Tuesday).

The court also initiated proceedings under contempt of court ordinance against inspector general of police Islamabad over arrest of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The court also summoned district jail Attock superintendent to explain his position over keeping Parvez Elahi in disregard of LHC orders of his release.

Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq passed the orders while hearing two separate petitions filed by Qaisara Elahi, wife of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, for the production of her husband and contempt proceedings against Punjab police officials.

The court heard the petitions at different intervals during the day.