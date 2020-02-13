LHC orders to release former MNA Jamshed Dasti in Oil tanker case

(@fidahassanain)

Justice Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad has directed the police to immediately release the former MNA, observing that how he was arrested when he was already on bail in the case.

MULTAN: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13, 2020) The Lahore High Court (Multan Bench) has allowed bail to former Member of the National Assembly Jamshed Dasti in 29 cases including oil tanker case.

Justice Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad passed the order on bail petition moved by Jamshed Dasti in the case. Justice Ahmad remarked that Dasti was arrested despite that he was already on bail. The judge ordered the police to immediately release the former MNA.

Police arrested Jamshed Dasti on Feb 6 from Multan over charges of stealing oil tanker. According to the police, he was arrested after he arrived in Lahore High Court (Multan-Bench) to secure his bail in the said case.

The former MNA was booked with Chowk Qureshi police station over charges of kidnapping drivers and helpers of an oil tanker and taking away oil of worth millions of rupees.

The police inserted Sections 395, 365, 170 and 171 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), and arrested three suspects while former MNA was still at large.

The police say that Dasti and his men steal oil tanker on midnight of Dec 24 when it was on its way from Dera Ghazi Khan to Multan. A police van stopped the tanker near Muzaffargarh.

“Four men wearing elite force uniforms came, took the driver and other staff to some unknown place and shifted oil worth Rs 4 million into another tanker,” the police quoted the victims as saying. The police said that Dasti and his men also thrashed the victims during the crime in the midnight.