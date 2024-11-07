LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered the relevant authorities to remove the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Tanzila Imran from the passport control list (PCL)

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza issued the order while hearing a petition filed by the PTI activist, challenging the inclusion of her name in the passport control list.

Tanzila Imran had approached the court to have her name removed from the passport control list, arguing that the action was illegal and violated the law.