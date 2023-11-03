Open Menu

LHC Orders To Seal Factories Involved In Causing Pollution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 09:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered relevant authorities to seal factories involved in causing pollution.

The court further ordered that such factories should not be de-sealed until their owner gave an affidavit stating that

the factory would be demolished in case of violation again.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others seeking directions to check the rising smog.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa and other officials appeared before the court during the proceedings.

The commissioner apprised the court that indiscriminate action would be taken against smoke-emitting vehicles and necessary directions had been issued to traffic police in this regard.

At this stage, the court observed, "We are moving in the right direction," and directed for taking pictures of such vehicles.

The commissioner further submitted that steps were taken to promote the trend of cycling and TEPA had been directed to develop tracks for cycling.

At this, the court directed the commissioner to involve the private sector in the endeavor of resuming cycling.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till November 7.

