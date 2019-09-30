LHC orders to transfer terrorism case against Hafiz Saeed from Gujranwala to Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered to transfer terrorism case filed against banned outfit Jamaat -Ud- Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed to Lahore from Gujranwala.Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Sardar Shamim Khan took up the plea seeking case transfer of Hafiz Saeed for hearing on Monday.During the course of hearing petitioner took the plea that he has been kept in Lahore jail and he is taken into Gujranwala upon every hearing.

In security perspective, appearance in the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) of Gujranwala is not correct.He said when he has been kept in Lahore jail then his case should also be heard in Lahore, Therefore court should order to transfer his case from ATC Gujranwala to Lahore.Government Counsel said that they have no objection upon case transfer.LHC while approving plea of Hafiz Saeed seeking case transfer issued orders of transferring his case from Gujranwala ATC to Lahore Anti Terrorism Court.