LHC Orders Transfer Of Custodial Torture, Deaths And Rape Cases To FIA
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 11:15 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered for transfer of all cases of custodial torture, deaths, and rapes, currently under investigation and registered after promulgation of the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act, 2022, to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for the purpose of investigation
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered for transfer of all cases of custodial torture, deaths, and rapes, currently under investigation and registered after promulgation of the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act, 2022, to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for the purpose of investigation.
The court also ordered that in the future, if the police receive any complaints regarding custodial torture, death, or rape, then such matters should be referred to the FIA as per the act: "such matters shall be promptly referred to the agency to initiate proceedings swiftly in the spirit of the act. The police, having no jurisdiction to investigate such cases, ought not to drag their feet on these complaints," it added.
The court further ordered that all cases of custodial torture registered after the promulgation of the act, currently pending trial before any other court, should be transferred to the sessions court for trial, as per the spirit of Section 6 of the act.
The court held that under the act, the FIA was the sole authority to investigate specific allegations of custodial torture, deaths, and rapes against public officials.
The court ordered that the issue of implementation of the act be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Federal Interior Minister to ensure swift and thorough execution of the act, besides asking the government to undertake all necessary measures to ensure comprehensive publicity of the provisions of the act.
Justice Ali Zia Bajwa passed the orders in a 17-page written verdict issued here on Friday in connection with a petition filed by Sarriya Bibi for the recovery of her relatives from illegal custody of the police. The court took serious notice of the fact that the detainees were not only killed in an alleged encounter but the matter was also not referred to the FIA for investigation as per the act. The court disposed of the matter, observing that the investigation of the case is now entrusted to the FIA.
Recent Stories
Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South Africa vote
UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle
Swiatek eyes French Open birthday boost, Sinner, Gauff into last 16
PHC directs hospitals to prepare for measles, heat stroke patients
Petrol prices may go down for next fortnight
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for collecti ..
DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime
Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth
Two children drown in Indus River
DC Bhakkar visits BISP center
Punjab govt taking steps to control vegetables prices: minister
PM undertakes five-day official visit to China from Tuesday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for collective efforts to ensure ..56 minutes ago
-
DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime1 hour ago
-
Two children drown in Indus River58 minutes ago
-
DC Bhakkar visits BISP center58 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt taking steps to control vegetables prices: minister58 minutes ago
-
PM undertakes five-day official visit to China from Tuesday1 hour ago
-
ECP forms committee for delimitation of constituencies in federal capital58 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi expresses grief over deaths in separate accidents55 minutes ago
-
After 10 years, water available at tail-ends of canals: minister55 minutes ago
-
Govt to transform every college in ICT by end of July55 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: 48 illegal LPG filling points sealed in the district55 minutes ago
-
NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensations to victims55 minutes ago