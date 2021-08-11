LHC overrules objection to plea against step of not fixing single date for MDCAT

UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday overruled objection to a petition challenging the step of not fixing a single date for Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday overruled objection to a petition challenging the step of not fixing a single date for Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

The court also directed to fix the petition for regular hearing before a single bench.

The plea was fixed as an objection case before Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad after the registrar's office put an objection of not attaching MDCAT schedule along with the petition.

However, the court ,after hearing arguments of the petitioner's counsel, removed the objection and directed to fix the matter before a single bench.

A female student, Khush Bakhat, filed the petition, submitting that the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) announced to carry out MDCAT at different dates from August 30 to September 30.

She submitted that some students would get 30 days and others would get 60 days for MDCAT preparation whereas all students should get equal time and opportunity for the purpose. She submitted that the step of carrying out MDCAT at different dates was a violation of fundamental rights.

She pleaded with the court to set aside the step of carrying out MDCAT at different datesand also requested to stop the PMC from holding the test till the final decision of the petition.

