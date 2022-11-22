UrduPoint.com

LHC Overrules Office Objection To Plea Against Film 'Joyland'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2022 | 06:50 PM

LHC overrules office objection to plea against film 'Joyland'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday overruled an office objection to a petition, seeking a ban on screening of the film 'Joyland' and ordered to fix the petition for hearing.

The LHC registrar office had objected to the petition, saying that it was not maintainable.

Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir took up the petition as an objection case and overruled the objection after hearing arguments of the petitioner's counsel.

A citizen, Muhammad Bilal Siddique, had filed the petition. He insisted that 'Joyland' was an un-Islamic and immoral movie which would not only negatively affect the family institution but also promote nudity and vulgarity in society. He submitted that such a movie should not be allowed to be screened in the country. He pleaded with the court to ban screening of the film. He also requested the court to stay its screening till the final decision on the petition.

