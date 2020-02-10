LHC passes restraining order on govt’s move to convert Ishaq Dar’s house into shelter home

(@fidahassanain)

Ishaq Dar and his family has approached the LHC against the Punjab government regarding its move to convert their house into a shelter home, saying that it is nothing but a political revenge.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2020) The Lahore High Court has passed restraining order on government’s move to convert PML- N leader and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s house into a shelter home and sought reply from it.

A LHC single bench has passed the order on petition moved by Ishaq Dar and his family against the government’s decision to convert their home into a shelter home. The petitioners say that they belong to PML-N and that is the only reason that they are being subjected to political revenge. They say that there is already an order of the Islamabad High Court in their favour. The government decision is nothng but a political move against them which is not justified under the law. The government, they further say, has committed contempt of court by giving such order of converting their house into a shelter home . They asked the court to set aside the government’s order regarding conversion of Dar’s house into shelter home.

The court accepted the petition for regular hearing, passed a restraining order and sought reply from the Punjab government.

On Saturday, Leader and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has rejected the PTI’s government move to convert his house into a shelter home in Lahore, saying that it is contempt of court as the decision of the court was in his favour.

Ishaq Dar who is currently in London first time gave his reaction on government’s decision regarding his property in Lahore since he left the country after money laundering case against him.

“This is failure of the PTI government as they failed in bidding process and now they are going to allocate my house for the homeless people but there is a clear order of the Islamabad High Court which is in my favour and they are violating this order and using his property without any lawful authority,” said Ishaq Dar in a video message that was tweeted by PML-N official account on Twitter.

He has been absconding court proceedings since 2017 after registration of reference against him

Dar, who has been absconding court proceedings since 2017 following the registration of reference against him, also strongly criticized the government for their decision and termed it as “state terrorism” against him and his family.