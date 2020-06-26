UrduPoint.com
LHC Postpones Examinations For Posts Of Additional Sessions Judges

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

LHC postpones examinations for posts of additional sessions judges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Friday postponed written examinations for the posts of additional district and sessions judges due to prevailing Covid-19 situation.

The chief justice also postponed examinations for selection of staff officers to district and sessions judges.

The examination for the staff officers were scheduled to be held from July 6 to 8.

According to a LHC press release, the fresh dates for these examinations would be announced in August, 2020.

