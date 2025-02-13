Open Menu

LHC Praises Punjab Govt's Environmental Protection Efforts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 09:39 PM

LHC praises Punjab govt's environmental protection efforts

Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has praised the Punjab government's initiatives for water conservation, efficient usage, drought prevention, pollution control, and environmental improvement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has praised the Punjab government's initiatives for water conservation, efficient usage, drought prevention, pollution control, and environmental improvement.

In a written interim order on petitions concerning the smog issue, released on Thursday, the court outlined the government's environmental policies and deemed its performance exemplary.

Justice Shahid Karim assigned all monitoring responsibilities to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) based on its performance over the past 11 months. The EPA has been directed to implement concrete measures to prevent water wastage and ensure efficient use.

A fine of Rs. 10,000 will be imposed for washing vehicles at home and wasting water. Additionally, petrol pumps without recycling plants will face a Rs.

100,000 fine. The EPA will inspect petrol pumps to ensure the installation of recycling plants, and penalties will be imposed on non-compliant stations despite prior warnings.

The court commended the government's legislative efforts for water conservation and announced the establishment of a special authority under the Chief Minister of Punjab to ensure environmental protection and efficient water usage. Local governments have been instructed to set up treatment plants, which will be mandatory for all future residential and commercial constructions.

The court also acknowledged various environmental protection measures in the transport sector. The LHC emphasized the importance of Punjab's environmental policies and ordered the relevant authorities to ensure their strict implementation.

Recent Stories

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vis ..

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..

11 minutes ago
 US funding cuts threaten global health response, W ..

US funding cuts threaten global health response, WHO chief warns

7 minutes ago
 Audit initiated to ensure transparent use of tax f ..

Audit initiated to ensure transparent use of tax funds in healthcare: Minister S ..

9 minutes ago
 WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innov ..

WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..

26 minutes ago
 Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" la ..

Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched

7 minutes ago
 One killed in Karachi road accident

One killed in Karachi road accident

7 minutes ago
Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed

Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed

2 minutes ago
 PHA organizes Children's Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah

PHA organizes Children's Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah

2 minutes ago
 Awareness session on harassment at workplace held

Awareness session on harassment at workplace held

2 minutes ago
 Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pri ..

Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister

17 minutes ago
 LHC praises Punjab govt's environmental protection ..

LHC praises Punjab govt's environmental protection efforts

2 minutes ago
 16 outlaws nabbed; drugs & weapons seized

16 outlaws nabbed; drugs & weapons seized

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan