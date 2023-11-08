Open Menu

LHC Principal Seat, Courts In Several Districts To Remain Closed On Nov 10

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 06:15 PM

LHC Principal Seat, courts in several districts to remain closed on Nov 10

The Lahore High Court (LHC), Principal Seat, and civil & sessions courts in several districts will remain closed on November 10, due to smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC), Principal Seat, and civil & sessions courts in several districts will remain closed on November 10, due to smog.

According to an LHC notification issued here on Wednesday, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti declared November 10 as holiday for LHC Principal Seat and civil & sessions courts in districts of Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranawala, Hafizabad, Sialkot and Narowal due to smog.

