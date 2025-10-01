LHC Raised Objections On Sheikh Rashid's Petition Against May 9 Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A divisional bench of the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench, comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, on Wednesday has dismissed the petition filed by Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad challenging 13 cases related to the May 9 incidents, including the GHQ attack. The court rejected the petition due to procedural objections and directed the petitioner to address these issues before refiling.
During the initial hearing, the court ruled that the petition should be refiled after correcting the office objections.
Sheikh Rashid along with his counsel appeared before the court. The petition argued that police investigations point to a single conspiracy, making it inappropriate to register 13 separate cases and implicate him in each. It further contended that a single conspiracy warrants only one case and one hearing, not 13 distinct proceedings.
The court dismissed the petition with objections and ordered it to be refiled after rectification
