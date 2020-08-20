LHC recalls stay on making 132 Kv OLMT transmission line functional

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday recalled stay on making 132-KV transmission line near Jallo Park for Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) functional.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a civil miscellaneous application filed by petitioner, Imrana Tiwana, in a petition against the felling of trees along greenbelt of the canal near Jallo Park area by the Lesco for 132 KV transmission line.

The chief justice questioned the non-appearance of petitioner's counsel despite being informed about case hearing.

However, a counsel on behalf of the Lesco argued that the petitioner had requested for making the inspection report by Environment Protection Agency, a part of the record through the application. He questioned that how the petitioner got the secret report which was not given to the Lesco yet.

He stated that laying of 132-KV transmission line near Jallo Park for Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) had been completed. He pleaded the court for withdrawing the restraining orders for making it functional.

The court after hearing arguments withdrew the restraining order.

The LHC had previously stayed felling of trees on Canal Road by the Lesco and the laying of the transmission line.

In March, 2020, the court allowed laying of the line but restrained from making it functional.

Civil society member Imrana Tiwana and others had challenged the felling of trees along greenbelt of the canal near Jallo Park area by the Lesco.

Petitioners' counsel Ahmad Rafay Alam stated that the Lesco was undertaking construction of 132KV Ghazi Road (Fatehgarh High Voltage Transmission Line) while poles had already been installed and some portion of the line had been threaded with an outstanding stretch of approximately 2-3km along the canal.

The counsel argued that the felling of the trees was in violation of Canal Heritage Park Act 2013 and also violated fundamental rights of the citizens. He pointed out that requisite permission had not been obtained from Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) before holding auction for the felling of the trees.