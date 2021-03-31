LHC refers plea for removing names of Mansha Bomb, others from ECL to secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday, disposing of a petition for removing Names of Mansha Bomb and his family members from exit control list (ECL), referred the matter to Federal Interior secretary.

The court directed the secretary to review the matter and decide in accordance with the law.

Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition filed by Amir Mansha, son of Mansha Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb.

The petitioner had submitted that the authorities concerned put his name and other family members' names in the ECL after the Supreme Court took a suo motu notice against them over complaints of illegal occupation of land in 2018.

He submitted that Johar Town police also registered a case against the family in the backdrop of proceedings in the Supreme Court.

He submitted that an anti-terrorism court conducted the trial and all family members were acquitted in 2019. He submitted that despite acquittal, their names were not being removed from the ECL. He pleaded with the court to direct authorities for removing their names from the ECL.