LHC reinstates Ch Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM

The bench led by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh has announced the verdict after PML-Q leader Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi gave undertaking to the court that they will not dissolve the provincial assembly.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2022) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reinstated Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab Chief Minister.

The LHC five-member bench led by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh passed the order after Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi submitted assurance in writing that they would not dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, the court had given one-hour time to the lawyer of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi to submit ‘undertaking’ that the court’s verdict would not be misused.

A LHC five-member bench led by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh was hearing the case moved by Chauhdary Pervaiz Elahi. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Chauhdry Muhammad Iqbal, Justice Asim Hafeez and Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir are the other member of the bench.

Earlier, Justice Farooq Haider recused himself from hearing of the matter for personal reasons, and after his refusal, Justice Asim Hafeez was included in the bench.

The PML-Q leader challenged de-notification order issued by Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman in the latest tug of war for the throne of Punjab. The Punjab Governor made this move in a bid to stop PTI and PML-Q from dissolving Punjab Assembly.

During the hearing, the bench asked Barrister Ali Zafar to give undertaking that the order of the court would not be misused. However, Barrister Zafar did not give undertaking and sought time from the court to consult his clients.

At this, the court gave one-hour time to Barrister Ali Zafar and directed him to come up with the undertaking after consulting his clients.

