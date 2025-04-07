Open Menu

LHC Rejects Bail Plea Of Former Punjab Assembly Secretary Rai Mumtaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:35 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed the bail petition of Rai Mumtaz, former secretary of the Punjab Assembly, in a case pertaining to illegal appointments within the assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed the bail petition of Rai Mumtaz, former secretary of the Punjab Assembly, in a case pertaining to illegal appointments within the assembly.

Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed announced the reserved verdict, which had been withheld following arguments presented by both the prosecution and the defence during the previous hearing.

During the proceedings, the prosecution strongly opposed the bail request, contending that serious irregularities were committed in the recruitment process and urging the court to deny relief to the accused.

Conversely, the defence counsel maintained that the appointments were made in accordance with the relevant rules and regulations, denying any wrongdoing on part of his client.

Rai Mumtaz had sought bail in a case registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab. He, along with others, is accused of making unlawful appointments in the Punjab Assembly during his tenure.

