UrduPoint.com

LHC Rejects Imran's Plea Against Ending His Right To Defence In Defamation Suit

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 08:57 PM

LHC rejects Imran's plea against ending his right to defence in defamation suit

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed an appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against striking out his right to defence, in a defamation suit, filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against him.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed an appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against striking out his right to defence, in a defamation suit, filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against him.

Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal heard the appeal and upheld the trial court verdict of striking out Imran Khan's right to defence in the suit, said a written order, released here on Friday.

Imran Khan's counsel had argued before the court that PM Shehbaz Sharif had filed a defamation suit against his client and it was pending before an additional district and sessions judge. He submitted that his client raised various objections to questions of the plaintiff (Shehbaz Sharif), but the trial court dismissed the same. He submitted that the trial court struck out his client's right to defence over failure to submit replies to the questions of the plaintiff in the suit.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the verdict of the trial court.

It is pertinent to mention here that an additional sessions judge had struck out Imran Khan's right to defence in the defamation suit in Nov 2022.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, through the defamation suit, had submitted that the PTI chief alleged in a tv programme on April 26, 2017 that Rs 10 billion bribe offer was made to him by Shehbaz Sharif keeping mum over the Panama papers case. He said that allegations levelled against him were not only false but also defamatory. He said that Imran Khan also failed to tender a publicly broadcast apology, though he was served a legal notice in May, 2017 for the purpose. The court was requested to issue a decree for recovery of Rs 10bn as compensation for defamation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Lahore High Court Same Panama April May 2017 TV Billion Court

Recent Stories

DIG Sukkur tightens noose around criminals

DIG Sukkur tightens noose around criminals

2 minutes ago
 KU BS third year entry test for academic year 2023 ..

KU BS third year entry test for academic year 2023 on Dec 10

2 minutes ago
 SAPM calls for efficient resource utilisation for ..

SAPM calls for efficient resource utilisation for enhancing exports

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Home Minister determined to eliminate ..

Balochistan Home Minister determined to eliminate corruption from society

2 minutes ago
 German Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Poland in ..

German Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Poland in Early 2023 - Deputy Defense Mi ..

10 minutes ago
 Gazprom CEO Miller, Erdogan Discuss Gas Supplies t ..

Gazprom CEO Miller, Erdogan Discuss Gas Supplies to Turkey, Creation of Gas Hub

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.