LHC Rejects NAB’s Plea To Bar Maryam Nawaz From Bringing Party Workers To Its Office

Thu 25th March 2021 | 02:20 PM

LHC rejects NAB’s plea to bar Maryam Nawaz from bringing party workers to its office

The court has held that it cannot stop her from bringing her party workers along with her on the day of her appearance before NAB and turned its plea.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2021) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday turned down petition filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) praying to stop PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz from bringing party workers to its office on the day of her appearance before it.

The Court held that the respondent could not be barred from bringing part workers with her to NAB Office on the day of her appearance.

In its plea, NAB said that Maryam Nawaz had threatened to bring party workers on March 26th—the day she was due before it to respond to the questions about her alleged role in Chaudhary Sugar Mills and land acquisition case.

The anti-graft body asked the court to bar Maryam Nawaz from bringing party workers to NAB office.

A day earlier, Maryam Nawaz secured interim bail from the Lahore High Court, saying that she had to appear before NAB on March 26 but it was her apprehension that she would be arrested. She asked the court to grant her protective bail. The court allowed her plea, granted her bail till April 10 and issued notices to National Accountability Bureau to submit reply on the next date of hearing.

It may be mentioned here that Maryam Nawaz is due before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on March 26 to explain her position regarding allegations of money laundering and corruption.

