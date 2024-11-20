Open Menu

LHC Rejects Plea Seeking Bail For Imran Khan In All Cases

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 20, 2024 | 05:24 PM

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases

Justice Farooq Haider remarks it is essential for accused to appear before court in pre-arrest bail proceedings

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday rejected the bail plea seeking bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in all cases registered against him.

Justice Farooq Haider passed the order on bail petition filed by Imran Khan’s sister, Noreen Niazi, seeking details of the cases registered against him.

During the hearing, the reports on the cases filed against the PTI founder were submitted to the court by the Punjab Home Department and Federal authorities.

The court was informed that Islamabad Police had registered 62 cases against Imran Khan while 54 cases were filed within Punjab’s jurisdiction.

The petitioner’s counsel asked the court to grant bail to Imran Khan in all cases.

However, Justice Farooq Haider remarked, “In my view, it is essential for the accused to appear before the court in pre-arrest bail proceedings.”

Later, the court disposed off the petition in light of the submitted reports.

