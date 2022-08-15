LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Waheed observes that the plea is ineffective now as the Independence Day has been passed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2022) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday rejected for being non-maintainble a petition seeking ban on Baajas (horns) on Independence Day.

Muneeb Tariq, a local resident, had filed the petition to LHC and submitted that the use of the Baajas on Independence Day caused mental tension for the masses.

He asked the court to ban the sale of Baajas. Justice Shahid Waheed of the Lahore High Court rejected the plea observing that it was now ineffective.

The use of Baajas has become a tradition across Pakistan to express happiness on the Independence Day.

Ever since the beginning of Pakistan’s Independence Day on Sunday night, people witnessed the constant sound of fireworks, national songs, and the ever-so-loud cheers.

Children are seen playing baajaz in the streets on the said day.