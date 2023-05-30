UrduPoint.com

LHC Rejects Plea Seeking Reinstatement Of Nawaz Sharif As PML-N President

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 30, 2023 | 01:04 PM

LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as PML-N President

The court says that the plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as party president is inadmissible.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May May 30th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition today that sought to reinstate former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, the LHC judge, deemed the petition inadmissible, supporting the objection raised by the registrar's office.

A local awyer had filed the petition, naming Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Sirajul Haq, the Election Commission of Pakistan, the Federal government, and the prime minister as respondents.

The plea stated, "Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from the National Assembly in 2017. Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, and Sirajul Haq had filed a petition to remove Nawaz Sharif from his party position.

In 2018, the Supreme Court ordered his removal as the party's president."

The petitioner further argued, "The Supreme Court has also disqualified Imran Khan from NA-95 Mianwali. Therefore, Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, and Sirajul Haq should be removed as party leaders.

He said that they had not been honest and trustworthy.

The petition also requested the court to initiate proceedings against Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, and Sirajul Haq under Article 63 of the constitution.

In July 2017, the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif as the country's prime minister after a suo motu case was initiated following the release of the Panama papers. Consequently, he was declared ineligible for the party presidency.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Supreme Court Suo Motu Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Rashid Panama Mianwali July 2017 2018 Muslim From Government Court NA-95

Recent Stories

OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of t ..

OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of the President-elect of Nigeria

2 minutes ago
 "The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Ma ..

"The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Magtymguly Fragi" Will Be Includ ..

5 minutes ago
 Lawmakers denounce strongly Indian nefarious move ..

Lawmakers denounce strongly Indian nefarious move for Yasin Malik’s sentence

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturin ..

Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturing sector’s strengths at ‘M ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE pension authority clarifies eligibility criter ..

UAE pension authority clarifies eligibility criteria for &#039;Shourak&#039; ben ..

51 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister of Belarus in Islamabad on two-da ..

Foreign Minister of Belarus in Islamabad on two-day official visit

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.