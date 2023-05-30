LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as PML-N President

(@Abdulla99267510)

The court says that the plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as party president is inadmissible.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May May 30th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition today that sought to reinstate former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, the LHC judge, deemed the petition inadmissible, supporting the objection raised by the registrar's office.

A local awyer had filed the petition, naming Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Sirajul Haq, the Election Commission of Pakistan, the Federal government, and the prime minister as respondents.

The plea stated, "Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from the National Assembly in 2017. Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, and Sirajul Haq had filed a petition to remove Nawaz Sharif from his party position.

In 2018, the Supreme Court ordered his removal as the party's president."

The petitioner further argued, "The Supreme Court has also disqualified Imran Khan from NA-95 Mianwali. Therefore, Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, and Sirajul Haq should be removed as party leaders.

He said that they had not been honest and trustworthy.

The petition also requested the court to initiate proceedings against Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, and Sirajul Haq under Article 63 of the constitution.

In July 2017, the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif as the country's prime minister after a suo motu case was initiated following the release of the Panama papers. Consequently, he was declared ineligible for the party presidency.