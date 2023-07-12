Open Menu

LHC Rejects Pleas To Declare Custody Of Khadija Shah, Others Illegal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 12, 2023 | 01:09 PM

The court rules that the cases against the applicants have already been registered, and it is crucial to follow the established legal procedures.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 12th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed the requests to declare the custody of Khadija Shah and other individuals involved in the May 9 incident as illegal.

A LHC division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqir Najafi and Justice Amjad Rafique issued a detailed 26-page written decision regarding the pleas.

The court's decision emphasized that the cases against the applicants have already been registered, and it is crucial to follow the established legal procedures. The court rejected the notion of declaring the custody of the applicants as illegal at this stage, highlighting the need to uphold the rule of law.

In response to the May 9 incidents, the police promptly initiated an investigation and registered cases against all those involved. The court recognized the severity of the charged aggression and dangerous frenzy witnessed during the events.

While public frustration was directed towards the police and military leadership, the precise nature of the incidents remains unclear.

The decision highlighted the legal rights of the accused and emphasized that bypassing established procedures would not be beneficial for the applicants. It urged them to proceed in a normal and rational manner, adhering to the proper legal channels.

In a related development, the Anti-Terrorism Special Court, on July 6, extended the judicial remand of Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, and Khadija Shah, the accused in the May 9 incident, for a further 14 days.

Following the expiration of their previous judicial remand in jail, the police presented them before the court. The individuals were arrested in connection with the May 9 incidents, which involved acts of violence, vandalism, and arson.

