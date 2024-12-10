Open Menu

LHC Rejects Sheikh Rasheed Acquittal In GHQ Gate Attack Case

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM

LHC rejects Sheikh Rasheed acquittal in GHQ Gate Attack case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Lahore High Court on Tuesday rejected Sheikh Rasheed's plea for acquittal in the petition filed against the Anti-Terrorism Court's (ATC) decision in the GHQ Attack case.

The ATC's decision to reject the acquittal application was challenged in the petition filed by Sheikh Rasheed.

The hearing was held by a division bench of the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench, comprising Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf and Justice Muhammad Sarfaraz Dogar.

Sheikh Rasheed's lawyers Sardar Abdul Raziq and Sardar Shahbaz appeared to pursue the petition and presented the reason that the prosecution had no evidence or witnesses against the accused, and was nominated in the case on the confessional statement of another accused.

He said that Sheikh Rasheed is accused of attending an online meeting through Zoom.

Earlier a week ago, the ATC while hearing the GHQ Gate attack case had indicted the accused, against which Sheikh Rasheed pleaded in LHC for his acquittal from the case. However, LHC, Rawalpindi Bench rejected the accused's plea for acquittal.

