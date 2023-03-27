UrduPoint.com

LHC Rejects Sheikh Rashid's Plea Against Caretaker CM Naqvi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2023 | 02:41 PM

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC announced the verdict on plea challenging Mohsin Naqvi's appointment as caretaker Punjab chief minister.

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2023) The Lahore High Court on Monday rejected the petition challenging appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as Punjab caretaker Chief Minister.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC announced the verdict reserved earlier after hearing arguments of both sides.

Sheikh Rashid, the former interior minister, filed the petition through Advocate Azhar Siddiqui and argued that Mohsin Naqvi was made caretaker Chief Minister for an objective. He said the ECP chose him instead of others.

The judge asked the Names of other candidates and observed that if the both sides had agreed then the matter would not have gone to the ECP.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the free and fair elections were not possible with the present caretaker setup led by Mohsin Naqvi.

He said that there was no criteria for the appointment of caretaker Punjab chief minister.

He asked the court to set aside his appointment as caretaker Punjab chief minister.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the court turned down the petition of Sheikh Rashid.

