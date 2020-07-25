LHC release written verdict on plea by 101 years old prisoner

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday released written verdict on a petition filed by 101-year-old prisoner, Mehdi Khan.

In it's written verdict, Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi had ordered Home Department Punjab to decide the application of the petitioner within three weeks on receipt of certified copy of the verdict.

The court also noted that AIG prisons appeared during the proceedings and stated that the application of the petitioner had been sent to Home Department after receipt of report of medical board.

A section officer of Home Department assured the court that the application would be decided within two weeks.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mehdi Khan had moved an application for formation of a medical board to determine his health condition and premature release under rule 146 of the jail manual.

Mehdi Khan is serving life imprisonment in a murder case.